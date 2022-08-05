The trust which runs Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been charged with a criminal offence following the death of a 28-year-old patient in 2019.

Lucas Allard died after he was mistakenly sent home after a doctor had assessed a CT scan for another patient, an inquest heard.

When the error was spotted, Mr Allard was recalled to hospital but suffered a heart attack as he was being transferred from a wheelchair to a bed.

QEH entrance. (57850663)

He could not be resuscitated and died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm as a result of Marfan syndrome.

Mr Allard, of Mill Houses, North Lynn, had gone to QEH three days earlier with chest pain. He was given morphine and discharged after the wrong CT scan had been assessed.

Following the inquest, held in October 2020, Dr Govindan Raghuraman, deputy medical director at the QEH, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I extend my condolences to Mr Allard’s family and friends.

“We have learnt from this case and made a number of improvements since Mr Allard’s death to prevent a recurrence, including simplifying our administration processes.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust, of Gayton Road, was summoned to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

It has been charged with failing to provide safe care and treatment, resulting in avoidable harm to a service user, between March 12 and March 14, 2019.

The district judge was not in a position to hear the case and the matter was adjourned to be heard at Chelmsford Magistrates’ court on December 8.