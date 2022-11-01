A new sculpture allowing people to celebrate a loved one's life has been unveiled at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The QEH revealed the new feature, which is named the Tree of Life, on Wednesday.

Heike Schaefer, end of life care educator at the trust, was inspired by art installations which she had seen in other hospitals to honour life, and the Tree of Life is her brainchild.

From left: Sculptures Hannah and Mark Reed, League of Friends Chair Penny Hipkin, Acting CEO Alice Webster, and Acting Chair Graham Ward

She wanted to create somewhere that patients, members of the public and staff could sit and contemplate.

Heike said: "I noticed that there wasn’t a place where relatives could retreat, celebrate the lives of their loved ones, and celebrate what their lives meant to them."

The Tree of Life has been commissioned by the hospital's charity League of Friends, and was sculpted by local artist Mark Reed.

Sculptures Mark Reed and his wife Hannah

Mark said: "This project has really been a labour of love, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

"The creation took over a year-and-a-half to complete and the tree has seen every season."

Mark's wife Hannah added: "The hospital is also significant for the family as it is where my husband's father died following his battle with cancer, and where our first child was born."

Some of the detachable leaves which can be engraved with personal messages and memories

The tree stands at 4.6 metres tall and is designed to celebrate life in the community with its 2,000 stainless-steel leaves.

Penny Hipkin, chair of the League of Friends, said: "We are proud to have gifted this sculpture to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"We hope that it allows many people to celebrate the life of a loved one by donating a leaf and engraving it with their own personal message."

Graham Ward, acting chair at the hospital, said: "I am delighted to launch this very special tree.

"It sits in a very peaceful corner of the hospital.

"It truly is magnificent."

Leaves can be purchased with your own special engraved message for a £10 donation.