A new site from which Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s vaccination team will administer Covid-19 boosters to booked patients will open tomorrow.

The premises is the former Gifted store at 24 New Conduit Street in Lynn town centre which now shows on the NHS National Booking System as the Vancouver Quarter.

The new site will be open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm, and booking can also be made by calling 119.

The Vaccination Centre on the QEH site is currently fully booked and will not appear on the national booking system until new appointment slots become available.

The QEH team said it will keep patients informed of changes.

The following people are eligible for an autumn Covid-19 booster:

- Residents and staff in care homes for older adults

- All adults aged 65 years and over

- People aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

- Frontline health and social care workers

- People aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

- People aged 16 to 64 years who are carers. These are defined as people who are eligible for a carer’s allowance, or those aged 16 years and over who are the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled person who is at increased risk of Covid-19 mortality and therefore clinically vulnerable

For full definitions of eligibility criteria, refer to the UKHSA Green Book

