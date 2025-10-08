The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has achieved national standards for caring for veterans.

It has recently been reaccredited as a Veteran Aware organisation, recognising its “continued commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care for veterans”, serving members of the Armed Forces, and their families.

The accreditation, awarded by the Veteran Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), confirms that QEH “continues to meet the national standards set out in the Veteran Aware Charter”, including supporting the Armed Forces community as patients, colleagues, and partners.

Chris Bown, interim executive managing director at QEH, said: “Our hospital proudly honours our commitment to the Armed Forces community, a bond that runs deep in our values.

“Being reaccredited as Veteran Aware is a reflection of our ongoing promise to those who serve - that they, and their families, will always receive the respect, understanding, and support they deserve.”

Carly West-Burnham, director of strategy and integration and executive Lead for veterans at QEH, added: “This reaccreditation demonstrates the strength of our partnerships with local organisations and charities, and the dedication of our Armed Forces Champions who help embed support for veterans and serving personnel across the Trust.”

The QEH was first accredited as a Veteran Aware Trust in 2020 and also holds the gold award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The hospital “continues to develop new initiatives”, including work with RAF Marham and plans to offer work experience placements for local cadets.

The Trust’s Armed Forces Forum meets monthly and welcomes participation from staff, veterans, and local organisations who wish to contribute ideas or support ongoing projects.