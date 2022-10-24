QEH acting CEO Alice Webster's first Lynn News column

I am delighted to be writing my first Lynn News column as acting chief executive of QEH. At QEH, we remain focused on delivering safe, high quality and compassionate care and making QEH the best rural district general hospital for patient and staff experience.

Currently, hospitals including QEH and the surrounding health and care services are facing significant pressures. Our emergency department just like our neighbouring hospitals and ambulance services are extremely busy. Our staff are doing all they can to provide safe, high quality and timely care to patients and I am very grateful to them for their ongoing dedication and commitment.

Alice Webster QEH acting CEO.

To help relieve the pressure on QEH, if you don’t have life threatening symptoms, please use the NHS 111 service to find the best place and option for treatment. You can access it via www.111.nhs.uk or call 111. And if you’re eligible for a flu jab or Covid booster jab, please do have it when it’s your turn. This is the best way you can protect yourself and loved ones from becoming seriously ill and requiring hospital treatment.

Turning to QEH and our well-known challenges with RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete), more failsafes have been installed in the roof as we continue to maximise the safety of our building.

We now have over 3,000 support props following planned work to install steel and timber support props in Castle Acre and Windsor wards as part of our rolling three-year failsafe installation. This is now more than six times more props than beds – and as we know, we are the most propped hospital in the country.

Alice Webster QEH acting CEO.

Both wards will become the two main decant wards as our rolling programme to install failsafes across the whole first floor of the hospital progresses.

The urgent work to install failsafes in our theatres has also begun. This was brought forward due to concerns with the ceiling in the main theatres’ corridor which led to the closure of three theatres for several days. The work will take approximately eight months and at any one time during this period four of our main theatres will be out of use. We are exploring all options with health and care system partners to minimise the impact on patients.

We are delighted the new Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, The Rt Hon Therese Coffey MP has said she will visit QEH. We look forward to welcoming her so she can see first-hand the detrimental impact the state of our buildings is having on patients and our staff. We are continuing to work hard to secure the funding we desperately need to build a new QEH and are waiting to hear if we have been selected for the Government’s new hospital programme.

I’d like to thank all of you who took the time recently to give your views on our plans for how we can provide adequate car parking during building works and once a new hospital is open (subject to funding).

The feedback has been carefully considered and has informed a planning application for a multi-storey car park which was submitted to the borough council earlier this week. Visit www.qehkl.nhs.uk to read the latest on our work to get a new QEH.