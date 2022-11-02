Proposals to demolish an existing building at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and construct a replacement elsewhere on site are said to be critical to the masterplan for its future.

In proposals just submitted to West Norfolk planners, the hospital trust is asking permission to demolish the Inspire Centre and build a two-storey building to house the hospital nursery and a vaccination centre.

The new building has been earmarked for a construction compound car park near the new endoscopy building and would free up the Inspire Centre area for future plans.

Nothing can happen to the Inspire Centre site until the nursery and vaccination centre is up and running at its new location and the design and access statement submitted to planners describes it as “a critical aspect of the delivery of the regeneration of the hospital".

The Inspire Centre is just beside the Gayton Road access to the site and currently provides for the children’s day nursery for hospital staff and a vaccination centre but is now somewhat beyond its operational lifespan due to the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in its original construction.

There is no space in the main building for these two centres so new buildings are the only answer, says the application.

They would provide a replacement nursery for up to 36 children for hospital staff only and would secure the existing nursery staff's jobs.

The development site is a small former car park recently used as a construction compound and now redundant.

The planning statement says: “This planning application is the next phase in the evolution of care at the hospital. It is critical to enable the release of land at the Inspire Centre for future phases in the hospital’s regeneration.”