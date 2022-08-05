A soak in the hot tub with his partner bubbled up into a £935 court bill for a South Lynn resident.

A row broke out between Edgars Ratnieks and the woman, who stormed off into their home, locking the back door.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that Ratnieks smashed glass as he broke down the door to get in.

Lynn Magistrates Court (58467392)

“Before proceeding to walk out of the front door,” added prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean.

Police were called and 33-year-old Ratnieks was arrested.

The court was told that two children were asleep in the property, which belonged to Freebridge Community Housing and needed a complete new door.

Miss Kibrya-Dean said: “In interview, the defendant said he intended to go straight to B&Q and buy a replacement.”

Ratnieks, of Burney Road, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He had made “full and frank admissions to police at a very early stage," said solicitor George Sorrell in mitigation.

“She had returned into the house and locked the door,” he added. “He thought this was quite unreasonable and, in his drunken efforts to open it, smashed it.”

The bench said its sentence reflected the fact the offence was in a domestic violence context.

Ratnieks was ordered to pay £865 compensation to Freebridge and £70 costs.