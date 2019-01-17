Hotel proposal for long-empty building in King's Lynn

A planning application has been submitted for a hotel in Lynn which has been empty for more than 40 years.

The building, between The Daily Grind cafe and Smiths The Bakers, on London Road, has a planning notice on it which “affects the setting of a Conservation Area."

The planning notice states: “Change of use from ground floor retail and first and second floor residential to C1 hotel.”

Vertex Architecture, who are the planning agent for the building, said they believe it will operate as a self-service hotel where occupants are provided with access codes to enter the property and bedrooms.

51 London Road (6573503)

The application was received by the borough council on Thursday, September 27, last year and was validated on Wednesday, October 17.

Mrs Lesley Bambridge said: “I did check with the planning officer and conservation officer when the application first came about whether or not it was acceptable for change of use and was advised that this particular property was.

“This particular building was extremely run down and some would say to bring it back into use was preferable. I met with some residents a while ago and understand their concerns.

“I felt the same but planning regulations allow such change of use.”