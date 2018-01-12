Houghton Hall to hang new Damien Hirst works

A series of new paintings by famous artist Damien Hirst entitled Colour Space will be installed in the State Rooms at Houghton Hall from March in place of the old master paintings which normally hang there.

The exhibition at Houghton Hall will be from March 25 to July 15.

Damien Hirst

It will include a number of the artist’s most celebrated sculptures that will be installed throughout the 18th-century house and gardens.

The Colour Space paintings have never been shown in public before and are a development of the iconic Spot Paintings which are among the artist’s most recognised works.

Six sculptures will be installed outdoors in the park featuring some of the artist’s most famous and visually arresting works.

They include the celebrated Virgin Mother (2005–2006) which was shown in the courtyard of the Royal Academy in 2006, and Charity (2002–2003) which was installed on Hoxton Square in 2003 and outside the Royal West of England Academy of Art in Bristol in 2011.

Three sculptures will be installed in the house: Saint Bartholomew, Exquisite Pain (2006) in the Entrance Hall, and two smaller kinetic sculptures from the artist’s “levitation” series, featuring air blowers and table tennis balls, in the celebrated Stone Hall.

The exhibition will coincide with the publication of the comprehensive catalogue of the Colour Space Paintings published by HENI with an introductory essay by Ann Gallagher, Director of Collections, British Art, Tate.

The curator of the exhibition is Mario Codognato.

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to show Damien Hirst’s new paintings in the State Rooms at Houghton, together with some of his best-known sculptures in the grounds.

“It is perhaps the first time that Hirst has shown a significant body in a classical country house setting.”

Ticket information: https://www.houghtonhall.com

The exhibition is sponsored by the Dorotheum auction house in Vienna.