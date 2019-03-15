House of Bellamie in Lynn offers make-up for all occasions – and for TV celebrities

Make-up artist Amie Nixon is proud to open her own salon in Lynn, the town where she has grown up and spent most of her life.

Former KES student, Amie, who is a mum of three, launched her business the House of Bellamie in St Ann's Street in January. The name chosen is a combination of her own name plus that of her six-year-old daughter, Isabella.

It has all been made possible, she says, thanks to the support she has received from her customers over the years.

Said Amie: "I was operating on a mobile basis for five years. The salon was due to have opened last July, but as I was pregnant everything had to take a back seat."

Amie trained at the Beauty Academy in Birmingham where she completed her VTCT NVQ Level 3 in Make-up Artistry.

Salon owner Amie Nixon, left, with Sutha Bausbacher, medical aesthetic practitioner. (7642018)

Her team includes Sutha Bausbacher, who is a medical aesthetic practitioner trained in Harley Street, Ellen Cunningham, a professional make-up artist who has been in the industry for over five years and Bryony Holland, a trainee make-up artist.

Bryony's mother, Julie Holland, owns Secret Hair Extensions in Lynn's Tower Street. Said Amie: "Last year I worked in collaboration with Secret Hair Extensions where we provided hair and make-up services to both Geordie Shore and Love Island celebrities Zahida Allen and Malin Andersson."

The House of Bellamie offers make-up for all occasions, including fashion shoots, weddings, theatrical productions, special effects and festival glam.

Recently Amie completed the creative make-up for two front pages of Peterborough-based magazine, Gravitas, for their autumn and winter editions as well as for their fashion shoot.

She said that treatments available are all about the face, such as facials and professional make-up, but also include aesthetics, such as botox, dermal fillers and micro needling. Skin care includes LED light therapy.

"I just want to make people as flawless as possible and to make them feel good about themselves," said Amie, who designed the salon's interior herself, aiming to give it an "uncluttered" look with a simple, classic design.

The salon is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but open the rest of the week. On Sundays Amie opens her salon to train students.