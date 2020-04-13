Despite government financial packages to combat coronavirus' economic impact, it's claimed the average home's value will fall by an eighth by the end of the year.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused lockdowns and recessions across the globe, experts predict the average house price in the UK will fall by 13% in 2020.

House prices are predicted to fall by an average of 13% in the UK

The Centre for Economics and Business Research published a forecast on the "major economic shock" caused by efforts to slow Covid-19's spread.

On average, the group has predicted a value reduction of £38,000 in 2020.

Another prediction made by the economics consultants is that the average UK worker could lose 35 percent of their income over the next four months.

It is this figure, and the resulting increased dependence on savings, that the Centre (CEBR) say will affect the house price.

Particularly affected will be the private rental sector as tenants face unemployment of reduced pay, which the CEBR say will start a domino effect onto private homeowners' properties.

The think tank predicts the private rental sector will be particularly affected due to new unemployment and reduce wages

It found: "Although the government have offered up a vast package of support, this lack of demand will mean some businesses cease to operate, many workers will lose their jobs and a lot more will face a cut in incomes.

“Housing is the single biggest expenditure item for faced by most households, which means that the shortfall in incomes has a tremendous potential to disrupt the UK’s housing markets.”

In the south east house prices are expected to drop 11% which means the region will fare better than all areas except Scotland.

The hardest hit areas of this house value crash will be Yorkshire and the Humber as well as Northern Ireland, as these areas have the highest percentage of jobs relying on the worst hit industries during the pandemic - manufacturing, construction, retail, and hospitality.

In these two regions, 60% and 59% of the workforce is affected by the coronavirus respectively.

Following them will be Wales and the East of England where jobs in the hardest hit sectors make up 55% and 54% of the overall workforce.

The national average for the number of workers in the most affected sectors is 48%.