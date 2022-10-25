Two heroic firefighters who saved someone from a burning home in Congham were among those recognised at the Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service staff awards.

The awards were held live for the first time in three years because of the Covid pandemic, and there were a number of recipients from West Norfolk.

Charlotte Pepper and Lisa Barrett received chief fire officer commendations for their quick thinking and heroic actions in rescuing someone from a house fire in Congham on January 27.

The crew from Fakenham Fire Station receive their Team Achievement Award from Director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Ceri Sumner (left)

Massingham fire station watch manager Sam Molyneux and firefighter James Hoddy also received the chief fire officer commendation for their actions at a serious crash scene on May 22.

Inspirational Leader Awards went to Lynn white watch manager Mark Bocking and Lynn blue watch manager Stuart Shinn.

Jason Walmsley of the Hunstanton Cadet Unit was named Cadet of the Year for his continuous improvement and also attending most of the extra events to support the unit.

Jason Walmsley (centre), of the Hunstanton Cadet Unit, is presented his Cadet of the Year award by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Scott Norman (left) and Norfolk County Council Chair Cllr Karen Vincent (right)

Heygates Mill of Downham won an On-Call Employer of the Year award in recognition of the support given by employers of on-call firefighters in releasing staff.

Fundraiser of the Year was Lynn station manager Dean Lacey, who was the driving force behind the Ashes to Art initiative. Fakenham Fire Station won a Team Achievement Award.

Awards for those with 20 years’ service with good conduct went to Jamie Farr and Robert Hamilton (Lynn), Ben Human (West Walton), Glyn Law (Downham) and Daniel Manning (Methwold).

30 Year Outstanding Service Certificates were awarded to Peter Oxford (Downham) and Jason Reed (Fakenham), with a 40 Year Outstanding Service Certificate going to Jimmy Groom (Heacham).

Actor Graham Cole OBE (left) presents Dean Lacey (right) with his Fundraiser of the Year Award

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for community and environmental services, said: “The past year has shown the full breadth of work our Fire Service does, from their role in the Covid recovery and supporting our NHS partners to the incredible response to the wildfires over the summer.

An example of the work of the Ashes to Art initiative that was on display during the Awards Ceremony

“The level of professionalism and dedication across the service meant there was tough competition in every category, so congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone in the service who go to such remarkable lengths to keep Norfolk safe.”