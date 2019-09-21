Housing association supports ‘better West Norfolk’ with funding for community groups

A Lynn-based housing association has once again donated £5,000 to seven community groups who are making a difference across West Norfolk.

The annually awarded funding, through Freebridge Community Housing’s Freebridge Community Fund, supports groups through applications of up to £1,000 for projects that have a positive impact.

Representatives from the successful groups met with Simon Smith, vice-chairman of Freebridge’s board, and the judging panel made up of Freebridge employees and tenants, where they spoke about the plans they have for the money they have received.

Representatives from the successful community groups alongside Simon Smith, Vice Chairman of Freebridge’s Board and employees and tenants from the application judging panel. Photo: PAUL TIBBS (16949038)

Mr Smith said: “It’s always rewarding to meet with representatives from groups that are doing such valuable and much-needed work in the area, particularly given Freebridge’s vision of supporting a better West Norfolk.”

The recipients were:

West Norfolk Deaf Association – who received £655 towards running a number of deaf awareness sessions for local organisations

South West Norfolk Youth Opportunities Project – who received £500 towards the purchase of furniture at the main centre

Downham Market Arts – who received £750 towards helping the group establish themselves in a new location

King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter – who received £1,000 towards providing clean laundry to their guests

Pandora Project – who received £750 towards helping support their annual domestic abuse conference

Woodcraft Folk – who received £750 towards setting up a new Woodcraft Folk group at the Discovery Centre in Lynn

North End Trust – who received £595 towards making space available for community groups to use

Tracy Mahoney, service manager at the Pandora Project said: “We are delighted to receive funding from Freebridge Community Housing towards our annual domestic abuse conference for professionals.

"This event is very popular with local agencies and offers the opportunity to learn more about the support available for women and children affected by domestic abuse while promoting a more joined up approach to working.

"We are delivering workshops, speakers and networking and through backing from our sponsors the event is free for agencies to attend.”

The fund is managed by Norfolk Community Foundation. To find out more, visit visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/Freebridge-Community-Housing-Fund, call 01603 623958 or email jennybevan@norfolkfoundation.com.