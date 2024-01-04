Union members working for a community housing association are set to strike once again tomorrow over pay.

Unite the Union members working at Freebridge Community Housing will continue their industrial action after striking just before Christmas after previously stating that they struggled to heat their homes.

The union has supported the Lynn-based organisation’s cleaning and maintenance staff through several strikes already this year.

Freebridge workers during their strike action year

Unite the Union members will be striking outside of Juniper House in Lynn on Friday starting at 9am – and then marching and leafletting through the town at 11am.

A vote of no confidence was submitted at the request of the Unite membership which raises their concerns with the senior management's position on refusing to engage over the ongoing matters under dispute.

It is also said by a Unite the Union spokesperson that several other very serious matters have resulted in a member’s “dismissal and the discovery of high levels of alleged coercive activity by members of the SMT.”

The spokesperson said: “The Board responded to the allegations and unsurprisingly, whilst they indicate that there is a need for a more engaging approach by both sides to the industrial relations, they refuse to meet with Unite the Union.”

The industrial action is said to be supported by the local Trades Council who will attend in solidarity.

Members of the Unite union continue to ask for a 7% pay rise.