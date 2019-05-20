Campaigners have vowed to fight plans which could see a prominent Lynn pub turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Bosses of the Woolpack pub, on the corner of Gaywood Road and Tennyson Avenue, have stressed the venue is not closing in the short term.

And they say it could still be sold in its present form if interested parties come forward.

The Woolpack pub in Lynn, which is now the subject of an application to turn it into a house of multiple occupation

They say the move, which is now the subject of a formal planning application to West Norfolk Council, is a longer term retirement plan.

But concerns have been raised about the impact of additional traffic in the area and the number of similar properties already established nearby.

And Jeff Hoyle, of the West Norfolk CAMRA group, said his organisation would also be raising objections.

He said today: "It is one of the few remaining suburban pubs in town and has a large catchment area from which to draw custom.

"It has provided a service to the local community for many years, as well as being a major town landmark.

"We feel that every effort should be made to keep it open."

The application proposes the creation of 11 bedrooms within the current pub, of which eight would be en suite. A separate flat on the site is unaffected by the scheme.

Documents submitted as part of the application said that, despite investment, the business had not proved profitable and the current landlords were planning for their retirement.

And a post on the pub's Facebook page, published over the weekend, insisted the venue would remain open for the next three years, despite the application.

It also denied suggestions the proposal was motivated by profit, adding: "We are not doing this out of greed we don’t have private pensions so this is our best option."

The post argued that the history of the site, plus its lack of on-site parking, may make it more difficult to sell the pub in its present form for a suitable price.

But it continued: "If anyone is interested in purchasing the Woolpack come and see us."

A planning statement compiled by ACS Architectural of Hunstanton suggested the development may now be a more appropriate use of the site, particularly for students attending the nearby College of West Anglia campus.

It said: "In the past the Woolpack had been a place for college students to eat and drink at lunchtimes.

"However, recent government studies have demonstrated that younger people are beginning to indulge less in alcohol than previous generations.

"Indeed, low cost accommodation may be far more beneficial to students of the college than another eatery."

But several comments, which have already been published on the borough council's planning website, have expressed opposition to the idea.

One said the idea residents would not have cars was "madness" and claimed the area "can't cope with the cars we have."

But one supporter claimed the pub might be able to continue to trade if more residents had supported it.

The initial deadline for comments on the application expires on June 5. Council officials have set a determination deadline of early July.