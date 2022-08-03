New homes on a development in South Lynn are ready for people to move in, with some of the properties aimed at first-time buyers.

Nar Valley Park is made up of 105 homes which have been built by housing developer Lovell on behalf of West Norfolk Council.

A total of 37 of these homes are on the open market, with the majority of these having been reserved by first-time buyers.

Councillors, Sales executives and property developers on a site visit to NORA 4 (58409929)

Meanwhile, 52 of these houses will be on the private rental sector, 11 are going to be available for affordable rent and five of them will be shared ownership.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader at the borough council who paid a visit to the site, said: "This site in South Lynn is the latest in the borough council’s partnership with Lovell. Many houses are complete, they already have people moving in.

"The interest in this development shows a real need for properties in the area. This partnership is providing homes for young people and local people.

Councillor Graham Middleton paying a visit to the NORA 4 site (58410063)

"These properties are in a great location with excellent access to everything King’s Lynn has to offer."

This is one of the several property developments partnered with West Norfolk Council.

Simon Medler, regional managing director for Lovell Partnerships, said: "The show houses and marketing suite are now open. The new homes are selling well. Progress on the site is very good."

Some houses are almost complete at Nar Valley Park, site visit pictured (58409994)

Leader of the borough council Cllr Stuart Dark has said significant investment has been made into this brownfield site.

"This development of 105 much-needed new two- and three-bedroom homes in South Lynn uses a new building process that is more environmentally-friendly than traditional build and is in line with our commitment to build back better and greener in West Norfolk," he said.

"The homes are also thermally efficient which will keep running costs down and reduce further impact on the environment."