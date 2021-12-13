A West Norfolk social housing provider has announced plans to join a new regional alliance intended to improve services to tenants and communities.

Freebridge Community Housing, which is based in Lynn, is one of five organisations which have formed Independent East, together with the Broadland Housing Association, the Havebury Housing Partnership, Orwell Housing and the Saffron Housing Trust.

Officials say the move, which was announced today, will enable the groups, which provide services across Norfolk and Suffolk, to share knowledge and experience.

The Freebridge Community Housing offices in King's Lynn.. (52965574)

They also claim it will enable the bodies to support each other's strategies, work more closely together and provide a more powerful lobbying voice for the sector across the region.

A Freebridge statement said: "The five organisations will establish a number of operational senior management forums to explore the potential for common approaches – although the bodies will continue to operate independently of each other."

Saffron Housing chief executive James Francis said, “When you are part of a large and complex system that works to reduce inequality and create a fairer society, being great organisations to work with is just as important as being great organisations to work for.

“We are currently working together on some exciting projects for tenants and colleagues to get involved in which we hope will show how we all become better when we collaborate.”

Wendy Evans-Hendrick, chief executive of the Orwell Housing Association, added, “We are very much looking forward to collaborating with our Independent East Partners over the coming months and years.

“We will be working together on new projects, sharing ideas and best practices, and supporting each other to have the biggest possible impact on the communities we serve while driving innovation and change within the housing industry.

“This ambitious partnership fits well with our long-term customer-focused objectives, and we are proud to be a part of it.”