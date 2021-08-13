Plans to build new homes on the site of a Lynn car showroom need "huge revision", a group of councillors has warned.

Fifteen properties, plus two commercial units, are proposed for the Mr Clutch site at the corner of London Road and Hospital Walk, following the demolition of the existing buildings.

But the scheme faced heavy criticism when it was presented to a planning sub-group of West Norfolk Council's Lynn area consultative committee yesterday.

Deputy Mayor Lesley Bambridge said: "We all want London Road to be improved. This isn't an improvement."

And Jo Rust argued the proposals did not provide "a suitable gateway" into the town.

The meeting at Lynn Town Hall - which was rearranged from its scheduled date last month - was told that the plans had already been revised to ensure there was no ground floor sleeping accommodation, in response to an objection from the Environment Agency.

But officers said Historic England had advised that the scheme had the potential to harm the surrounding conservation area.

Members were also reminded of comments from the Lynn Civic Society and the St Margaret's and St Nicholas Ward Forum, raising concerns about the proposal.

The latter body had questioned how residents would actually live in the properties proposed if the scheme was allowed to proceed.

And the meeting also heard concerns about the perceived lack of open space and parking provision.

Miss Bambridge highlighted a recent appeal decision in another district which advised that developing a town centre location was "not an acceptable substitute" for limited open space.

She also questioned the developers' argument that parking need not be provided on the site because of nearby town centre provision such as the St James multi-storey.

She said: "An annual season ticket (for St James) is £800 a year. I don't think people are going to be doing that.

"It's dire in that area. I get more phone calls about parking anything else.

"I think we're looking at it far too early. It needs a huge revision."

Group chairman Sandra Collop added: "I think it needs to come back to be looked at again when we have more concrete information."

