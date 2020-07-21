Housing plan lodged for former King's Lynn vehicle service site left empty for five years
Homes could be built on a former Lynn vehicle service centre that has stood empty for five years under new proposals.
Developers are seeking permission from West Norfolk Council for six properties on a site in Wellesley Street, following the demolition of the existing buildings there.
Newly-published documents that form part of the application by E N Suiter and Sons Ltd said the existing property had been empty since 2015.
