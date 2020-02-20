Freebridge Community Housing is holding a recruitment event at their main office in Lynn to fill positions ranging from managers to apprentices.

Some of the vacancies are existing positions, but others are new roles.

The event is being be held at their Juniper House office in Austin Street on Tuesday, February 25, between 5.30pm and 8pm, when Freebridge representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Application packs will also be available to take away on the day.

Birgit Lenton, director of corporate services and culture said: “Given the success we had with the recruitment event we held last year, we’ve decided to run another to allow everyone interested in the positions currentlyavailable the opportunity to come along and talk to us.

“The jobs we’re recruiting for are a mixture of new and existing roles, some for those who maybe looking for their next management position and others for anyone interested in joining our fantastic apprenticeship programme.

“One of Freebridge’s strategic goals is to deliver a high performing housing service, so if you’re someone who wants to make a difference in the local community and in turn help us to be the best we can be, then come along on and say hello.”

The vacancies being recruited include housing operations manager, community safety manager, assistant income manager, assistant customer services manager, collections advisor, income advisor, lettings scheduler, customer services advisor, placeshaping estates operatives (2), customer services apprentices and an income apprentice.

Visit the Freebridge website for more information.

