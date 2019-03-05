Housing team raises thousands for King's Lynn Foodbank

Freebridge Community Housing bosses and staff celebrate their donation of £4,181 to the King's Lynn Foodbank. Picture: PAUL TIBBS (7563789)

Bosses of Freebridge Community Housing have handed over a donation of more than £4,000 to the King's Lynn Foodbank.

The total of £4,181 was raised during a series of fundraising activities, including a golf day, quiz nights, a World Cup sweepstake and a fishing day, over the past year.

The Foodbank was selected as Freebridge's charity for 2018-19 through a staff vote. A new cause for the coming year will be chosen next month.

Freebridge chief executive Tony Hall said: “I'm very proud of the efforts our employees, tenant panel members and board members have made in respect of raising money for the King's Lynn Foodbank.

"Over the years we’ve raised money for many organisations doing valuable work across West Norfolk, and this year I'm particularly pleased that they've been able to raise so much."

Foodbank volunteer and fundraiser Sandra Morgan said: “We would like to thank Freebridge for choosing the Kings Lynn Foodbank as their charity for 2018/2019, and for all their hard work.

"Also, to all the very generous donations of raffle prizes for both events from local businesses including Congham Hall, Downham Market Garden Centre, Shaun Hagen Motors and Dunston Hall.

“Fundraising is not an easy task, but on behalf of the Kings Lynn Foodbank, a huge thank you to everyone for their kindness, contribution and support in helping local people in crisis, it is greatly appreciated.”