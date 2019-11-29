Community and business leaders in Lynn are today launching a new public consultation on how to make the most of the town centre.

Promoting heritage assets, housing provision and ways of bringing empty units back into use are just some of the issues potentially up for discussion in the exercise, which runs for the next 10 days.

The initiative will include two drop-in consultations in the Tuesday Market Place next week, plus an online survey and the chance to win £100 of vouchers for having your say.

Lynn town centre busy with shoppers - in the High Street.. (22856675)

The consultation, which is being led by West Norfolk Council under the banner of Vision King’s Lynn, follows an earlier survey of how people use the town centre, which expires at midnight tonight.

The new process is intended to inform work towards potential future bids for Heritage Action Zone funding. Lynn’s zone covers both the High Street and Norfolk Street.

Matthew Henry, the council’s assistant director of regeneration and property, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has got involved with Vision King’s Lynn, sharing their thoughts about how they use the town centre and how they feel about it.

“Consulting and engaging people in our plans for the town centre is an absolute priority and now we want your ideas – what do you think we could do? What are your suggestions that could help us to enhance the town centre for people who visit and live here?

“We know, from our conversations, that there are so many people who are passionate about the future success of the town centre.

“We would really encourage people to please tell us your ideas. You could help to shape our town centre.”

The consultation will continue until Monday, December 9, and will include drop-in events at the events trailer in the Tuesday Market Place next Tuesday and Saturday, December 3 and 7. Both will last from noon until 3pm.

The exercise is seeking answers to five key questions:

Apart from retail, what do you think we are missing in the town centre?

Apart from retail, what ideas do you have for what we could do to add value to your town centre experience (for example, leisure, entertainment, culture, events)?

What do you think we could do to make town centre living (living above the shops) attractive to people?

What ideas do you have to bring the town centre’s heritage to life?

What ideas do you have to make the most of our empty retail units?

Participants in the consultation will also be entered into a draw to win £100 of vouchers for use at the Corn Exchange.

You can have your say online here or via Vision King’s Lynn’s social media pages.

