As a classical music enthusiast, I appreciated meeting Peter Barker recently who is the chair of Classical Music Rocks (CMR).

The charity, formed in 2016, aims to bring classical music into schools, and possibly encourage our young people to learn to play a musical instrument - it currently operates in West Norfolk.

In the current political and financial climate the aims and aspirations of CMR are needed more than ever, and it’s a pleasure to report that up to now more than 12,000 child contacts are being made each year.

Classical Music Rocks' chair Peter Barker

Peter tells me that CMR’s excellent team of twelve professional musicians are highly motivated to engage and inspire young people to appreciate and hopefully love classical music during their lifetime.

Over the eight years of CMR’s existence, it has formed an enduring and enthusiastic relationship with head teachers and music leads.

Feedback has always been positive and musical leaders stress that hearing classical music helps with the children’s mental health and well-being.

Classical Music Rocks

Although, of course, funding is always an important issue for charitable organisations such as CMR, the charity wishes to acknowledge the generous contributions made by The Norfolk Music Hub and Postcode Places Trust over the years.

Peter is very conscious that in order for CMR to survive and grow, it is essential for its future to recruit more trustees from diverse backgrounds.

Due to CMR’s success, it is necessary to appoint a project manager who will oversee the organisation and ensure it runs smoothly.

It is envisaged that a significant honorarium will be paid each school term.

The candidate ideally will enjoy classical music, have an affinity with young people and possess the necessary organisational skills.

Anyone with an interest in supporting CMR in the roles described can visit the CMR website: cmrschoolswestnorfolk.com and contact the CMR team at: cmrwestnorfolk@gmail.com

Reporting by Andy Tyler