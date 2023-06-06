A former Lynn woman made her debut appearance on Love Island last night, as the first episode of the reality dating show aired.

Jess Harding, 22, who was a student at King Edward VII Academy and was last week revealed as a contestant on the latest installment of the ITV2 and ITVX series, was seen entering the Mallorcan villa and meeting the other islanders yesterday evening.

The Lynn News will be following Jess’ progress throughout the series – and here’s what you need to know.

Jess Harding, 22, who grew up in Lynn, on ITV2 and ITVX's Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who is Jess and what are her links to Lynn?

Jess lived in Lynn between 2009 and 2019, formerly worked at a taxi rank in the town.

She also has a background in performing arts, as she was a dance champion and performed at St George’s Guildhall during her time in the area.

Jess Harding, 22, who lived in Lynn and went to King Edward VII School, is on the summer series of Love Island. Picture: ITV/Love Island

The 22-year-old now lives in London and owns beauty salon Candy Aesthetics, where she works.

Before heading to the Love Island villa, Jess described herself as having “quite a big personality” and a “heart of gold”.

“I can stand up for myself if I need to,” she added.

“I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”

Jess Harding, centre, with the other female islanders. Picture: ITV

Jess has had this to say of what she doesn’t like in a man: "When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway.

“Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch boxes also - just go to Tesco and get a meal deal."

What happened during the first episode of Love Island last night?

Jess was one of the first of the 10 original contestants to enter the villa in a bid to find love, alongside the likes of Molly Marsh, the daughter of former Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh, and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde.

We watched as she got to know the other islanders, and told them her type was “pretty boys with ‘Turkey teeth’” – referring to dental surgery commonly undertaken in Turkey to get perfectly straight and white teeth.

Presenter Maya Jama later revealed the results of a public vote, after which Jess was coupled up with 24-year-old George Fensom, a business development executive from Bedford.

Jess Harding and George Fensom coupled up in the first episode of Love Island after a public vote. Picture: ITV

But during the course of the episode, Jess revealed to the other women that she could not see it working out.

At the end of the show, Maya returned and “dared” the female islanders to step forward if they were not completely happy with their pairing – which Jess did, saying there was no spark between her and George.

Viewers – and the contestants – were then introduced to ‘bombshell’ Zachariah Noble, 25, a personal trainer and basketball player from South East London, who can choose from any of the women – including Jess – to couple up with tonight.

Whatever happens, Jess will have the support of her friends and family at home, who got together to watch the first episode last night.

Jess’s friends and family got together to watch the first episode of ITV2 and ITVX's Love Island on Monday, June 5. Picture: Charlie Harding

Ahead of the show airing, Jess’s sister Charlie told the Lynn News: "I don’t think I’ve ever been a prouder sister. I hope she does really well and finds love."

Love Island is on at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX every night apart from Saturdays.