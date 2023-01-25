Thousands of crimes are reported to police in Norfolk each month, including anti-social behaviour, burglary and violent offences – but how many of those were recorded in your neighbourhood?

Figures collated by the Lynn News reveal the crime hotspots in West Norfolk, Breckland and North Norfolk based on the number of offences reported in the latest month which has data available - November.

Below you can search for your street to find out if Norfolk Police has logged any crimes in your neighbourhood, and we also reveal how many have been reported in each area.

A total of 244 offences were reported within the Lynn North area in November, which encompasses Lynn town centre.

Of these, 105 were violent and sexual offences, 31 were anti-social behaviour and 25 were shoplifting.

In Gaywood, Fairstead and Reffley, a total of 205 crimes were reported in November, with most of these being violence and sexual offences (94), followed by anti-social behaviour (25) and criminal damage and arson (21).

The Downham Town FC pitch was vandalised in November

The Downham area saw 189 offences reported in the month, and violence and sexual offences accounted for almost half of these (84).

There were 21 reports of other theft and 14 of anti-social behaviour.

The Terrington area had the next highest amount of crimes recorded to police in November, with 109.

Of those, 43 were violence and sexual offences, there were 14 burglaries, and 12 reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police data also shows there were 85 crimes reported in Fakenham - 51 of these were violence and sexual offences, nine were anti-social behaviour and eight were public order-related.

In Hunstanton and Burnham, officers were alerted to 84 offences in November, with 36 being violence and sexual offences, eight being anti-social behaviour and another eight being criminal damage and arson.

Meanwhile, in Swaffham, a total of 76 crimes were reported in the month. Of these, 36 were violence and sexual offences, 11 were other theft and seven were anti-social behaviour.

In South and West Lynn, police recorded 71 offences, with 28 being violence and sexual offences, 13 being criminal damage and arson, and 10 being other theft.

Over in Watlington, 61 crimes were reported in November - 31 were violence and sexual offences, 11 were described as 'other theft' and nine were burglaries.

A total of 51 offences were recorded in Dersingham and Gayton, with 24 being violence and sexual offences, eight were criminal damage and arson, and four were anti-social behaviour.

And in The Woottons, 24 crimes were reported, including eight violence and sexual offences, four criminal damage and arson reports and three regarding drugs.