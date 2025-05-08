Today is the 80th anniversary of VE Day and we’ve been through our archives to see how we marked the occasion in 1945.

VE Day, on Thursday, May 8, 1945, marked the end of Word War II hostilities in Europe and the unconditional surrender of Germany to the Allied nations.

And the Lynn News marked the historic event with a souvenir edition, featuring a beaming Winston Churchill on the front page and his popularized “V for Victory” two-fingered salute.

The front page of the Lynn News celebrating VE Day in 1945

Back in 1945, without the benefit of local radio or television, people throughout the area depended on the Lynn News for information on what was happening in West Norfolk - and the editorial team pulled out all the stops to give its readers superb coverage in words and pictures.

And in the days following VE Day, the street parties, bonfires, services and celebrations held in towns and villages were all faithfully recorded by the newspaper.

Street parties were held to mark the end of the war in Europe

A VE Day Service in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place in May 1945

