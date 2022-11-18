Children in Need 2022: How residents in King's Lynn and West Norfolk have been supporting annual charity appeal
Published: 14:36, 18 November 2022
| Updated: 15:04, 18 November 2022
People across West Norfolk have been donning fancy dress, tackling sports challenges and selling bakes to show their support for the annual Children in Need appeal.
With the appeal show being televised this evening starting from 7pm, schools, businesses and organisations in the area have today been raising money for good causes supporting young people.
Here's just some of the residents in Lynn and West Norfolk who have been doing their bit to help Children in Need:
Have you been supporting Children in Need today? Email us your pictures to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk telling us who's in them, where you are and what you've been doing.