Bin collections in West Norfolk will be a day late next week due to the bank holiday for the Queen's funeral.

West Norfolk Council has confirmed there will be no domestic waste, recycling or garden waste collections on Monday - the day of the state funeral in London.

Green and black bins will be emptied a day late that week, which will include a collection on Saturday.

Bin collections in West Norfolk will be a day late next week due to the bank holiday for the Queen's funeral. Picture: iStock

From Monday, September 26, black and green bins will be collected on the normal collection day.

Brown bin (garden waste) collections will be carried out a day late that week and the week commencing September 26. Collections scheduled for Friday, September 23 will be made on Monday, September 26.

An additional catch-up collection will take place on Saturday, October 1.

King's Court, borough council offices in Lynn

To check when your collection will be made visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins

In Fakenham, North Norfolk District Council has said bin collections will not take place on Monday, with bins set to be emptied one day later than usual for the rest of the week.

Likewise, in Swaffham, Breckland Council has said that residents should expect changes to their bin collections too.

In a post on Twitter, the council said they will operate a bank holiday bin collection service, which is one day later than normal.

Throughout the bank holiday, the council's out of hours service will be implemented for urgent enquiries, which can be reached by calling the normal office number on 01362 656870.

West Norfolk Council has also confirmed its offices at King's Court in Lynn will be shut on Monday as a "mark of respect" to coincide with the funeral.

For emergencies, such as homelessness, during the closure, residents can call 01553 616601.

Many of the authority's other services can be accessed online at west-norfolk.gov.uk.

Meanwhile, Mintlyn Crematorium will remain open for pre-booked services on Monday.

The gardens at Mintlyn will also be open from 9am to 4pm that day.