West Norfolk residents are being invited to donate money or food to support Lynn's foodbank in exchange for a locally produced piece of art.

Inspired by a similar initiative in London gallery, Jealous London, the Art of Giving is also designed to celebrate local artists.

The event will launch today between 6pm-8pm in The Place, New Conduit Street in Lynn town centre, and run until Friday.

The Place, King's Lynn

Art available for exchange will include lino cuts, local photography, digital artwork, pastel drawings, original paintings and more.

You will be able to exchange, donate and swap at The Place for the rest of the week.

All cash and food donations will be gratefully received by Lynn Foodbank, which is in the midst of its busiest time of year.

Vicky, manager of Discover King's Lynn, said: "We have been fortunate enough to receive many generous artwork donations from local creatives and we're really looking forward to showcasing these at the Art of Giving event on November 15.

"We hope the event will bring people together to support a much-needed local charity during one of their busiest times.

"Do come along and make an exchange."

If you'd like to make a foodbank donation during or after the Art of Giving event, items which are in particular demand include: