A North Wootton man who is behind an effort to get off-road vehicles to Ukraine is calling on West Norfolk residents for help.

Gordon Jackson-Hopps, 54, has completed a number of journeys to the war-torn country and its neighbouring nations to deliver medicines and assist locals since Russia’s invasion in February.

And now Gordon’s latest project, Operation Freelander, is raising funds to procure, prepare and deliver Land Rover Freelanders to the men and women of the 103rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces who are currently on the front in the south and east of Ukraine.

Operation Freelander is aiming to deliver 12 Freelanders to Ukraine, with the first batch set to be transported at around Christmas time. Picture: Gordon Jackson-Hopps

Gordon said: “There are lads and lasses in the trenches today being shelled, just trying to live somewhere that is safe and secure for their families and their kin, that’s all they want.

“Lots of them feel there’s no option but to defend their land, otherwise they’re going to lose all of that. I’m doing all I can to help them.”

The operation is aiming to send 12 of the SUVs (sports utility vehicles) there so that the brigade can transport the wounded, personnel and material around over the winter.

Having secured seven Freelanders so far - with help from a number of people including Methwold Freelander specialists Sue and Norbert Maddock - Gordon is still on the lookout for more vehicles, as well as calling for donations and help.

He is particularly keen to source a sheltered unit in Lynn where the team of volunteers can paint and prep the Freelanders before they are taken over to Ukraine, as they are currently having to use a unit in Stamford.

“We’re desperate to find a barn or a shed, where one Saturday every few weeks we could paint a vehicle because we’re spending so much in fuel getting the vehicles to Stamford,” said Gordon, who works in Housing Standards at West Norfolk Council.

It is hoped the first batch of vehicles will be ready to take over to Ukraine at around Christmas time, but the team of volunteers need as much help as they can get as fundraising has been harder than in previous efforts.

Gordon Jackson-Hopps, of Operation Freelander. Picture: Gordon Jackson-Hopps

“When I first set up the donations site, we could get things very easily,” Gordon said.

“Ukraine was at the forefront and people wanted to do a lot, it wasn’t too difficult and lots of people would donate things. But the economic climate makes it difficult to get the funds together.”

Gordon said he has an “affinity” to Eastern Europe, as, prior to the war, he had visited the area to watch ice hockey with friends.

Since the conflict started, he has completed four trips to the Ukrainian consulate in Poland.

Gordon Jackson-Hopps on one of his journeys to Eastern Europe. Picture: Gordon Jackson-Hopps

Having also spent three weeks near the southern front in Odessa in April, Gordon knows first-hand the effects of the war on the Ukrainian people.

“It’s heartbreaking really. You see it on the TV but this is all very real,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Gordon travelled to Ukraine back in April. Picture: Gordon Jackson-Hopps

The North Wootton resident said seeing soldiers saying goodbye to family “really hit home” the impact of the conflict.

“The reason why I’m still doing this is because they are volunteers who are in the thick of the fighting,” he said.

“I can’t go out and help buy anti-tank missiles or anything like that, but I can try and raise a bit of money.

Gordon is looking for somewhere to prep and paint the Freelanders in Lynn. Picture: Gordon Jackson-Hopps

“Going into winter, they need off-road vehicles to move around and move people to hospitals. It has quite a big impact in terms of helping them out.”

To donate to the JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/operationfreelander, or to contact Gordon and his team, email operationfreelander@gmail.com.

They have also got Facebook and YouTube pages - search ‘Operation Freelander’.