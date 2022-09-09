Books of condolence have been set up across West Norfolk for those wanting to pay tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Opportunities for people to pay their respects to the Queen, who died yesterday aged 96, have been set up by West Norfolk Council in person and online in Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham.

A book of condolence has been opened at Lynn Minster and Lynn Town Hall for members of the public to write their messages.

The Queen at West Newton Church in 2018

The town hall's book of condolence will be available Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, until the day of the funeral, when it will close at 5pm.

The book at the Lynn Minster will be open 8am to 8pm daily, and services will take place as normal.

Floral tributes can be laid in a designated area in the grounds of the Minster.

Flag at 1/2 mast at King's Lynn as a mark of respect to the Queen who had died

West Norfolk Council has asked that wrapping is removed from all flowers and tributes, and has said cards and messages will be removed each day so they can be archived with the book of condolence.

In Downham, Mayor Charlie Pyatt and Mayoress Julie Pyatt opened the book of condolence at 9am this morning, which will be open until 5pm. It will re-open tomorrow at 9am and close at midday.

It will also be open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday next week, except Thursday when it will be accessible until 8pm.

A designated area on the town square has also been set up for members of the public who wish to place floral tributes.

Mr Pyatt said: "It is with deep sadness that we pay our respects to her Majesty the Queen.

"The Queen has served our country for more than 70 years, faithfully and resolutely.

"Her whole life devoted to public service.

"I will be sending a letter to our new sovereign on behalf of the residents of Downham expressing our sincere condolences.

"As a mark of respect, the flag on the Town Hall is now flying at half mast and will be until after the funeral."

In Hunstanton, a condolence book has been opened which will be available for residents to sign at the town hall between 9am until 1pm today, and 9am until 1pm, Monday to Friday.

Mayor of Hunstanton, Maureen Howard said: "Hunstanton Town Council and the townsfolk of Hunstanton are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those affected at this sad time."

People visiting Sandringham to pay their respects are being advised that traffic control measures are currently in place.

Since the announcement of the Queen's death, hundreds of people have attended the royal residence to lay flowers.

Flowers being laid at Sandringham Gates in memory of the Queen who has died

In anticipation of well-wishers wanting to pay their respects at Sandringham, a one-way traffic system has been put in place around the estate to make sure people can access and leave the area easily.

Police officers on road blocks will be able to guide members of the public to car parks, where from there they can walk on the estate and towards the Norwich Gates where floral tributes are being laid.

All facilities at Sandringham are closed until further notice, while visitors with admissions tickets or tickets to the Living Heritage Game and Country Fair event - which has been cancelled - will be contacted in due course.

Norfolk County Council has set up a dedicated email address for condolences - condolences@norfolk.gov.uk

There is also an ebook of condolence on the official Royal website.