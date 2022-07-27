A top trumps style game based on the three-week siege of Lynn during the English Civil War can be enjoyed by visitors to a museum today.

To celebrate Norfolk Day, the Kick the Dust Time Turners based at Stories of Lynn have created the game, called 'King's Lynn Under Siege'.

Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer for Stories of Lynn, said: “The Kick the Dust Time Turners are a group of young people who have created a fantastic card game that brings King’s Lynn history to life for Norfolk Day this year.

Stories of Lynn, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

“We invite you to join the card battle and meet characters in costume and be quizzed about the 3-week siege of King’s Lynn in 1643. Whose side will you be on, King or Country?”

Stories of Lynn in the Saturday Market Place will be open to play the game between 10am and 1pm today.

Visitors can also take the opportunity to view the museum's artefacts.

Entry is free for 12 to 25-year-olds and under 12s are also free if accompanied by a fee paying adult (£3.95 or concession £2.95).

Cllr Graham Middleton, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Business, Culture and Heritage added: “Once again Rachael and her Kick the Dust team have come up with a creative way for young people to learn and experience the rich history of our town.

"I look forward to trying the game and urge people to visit the Alive venue on Wednesday to play for themselves.”

If you want to find out more information about Kick the Dust or join one of the project groups, contact Rachael.Williams2@norfolk.gov.uk at Stories of Lynn or call 01553 669287.

Reporting by Amelia Platt