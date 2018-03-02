Howard Junior School recognised for use of new technologies with award

A primary school in West Norfolk has been recognised for its innovative use of new technology with a prestigious award.

Howard Junior School has been named Apple Distinguished School for 2017 to 2019 for its use of iPads in the classroom.

Apple Distinguished Schools awards education provides who make use of Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said: “Howard Junior School has been on a transformational journey with technology and iPad at its heart.

“We are preparing our pupils for the dynamic future that awaits them when they join our future digitally focused economy, enabling them to effectively acquire and develop the skills necessary to succeed in tomorrow’s world.”

Pupils use one-to-one iPads to learn through the school’s curriculum units and to demonstrate their understanding. The program also gives students equal access to the technology.

Teachers say the iPads have made a positive impact on their school’s special educational needs learners with attainment in reading, writing and maths now above national average.

Mr Hill added: “Part of our success story stems from the creation of the Inspire Suite, a centre of digital innovation and excellence designed to immerse our pupils in cutting edge technology, embedded seamlessly in to their learning.

“The selection of Howard Junior School as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic accomplishment.

“By employing Apple technology in our everyday learning and teaching, we have inspired and motivated our learners, raising their engagement and seeing our results rise in unison.”