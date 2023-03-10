A jobs fair took place at Job Centre Plus, Broad Street, Lynn which saw employers and job seekers meet face-to-face.

The jobs fair encouraged those looking for employment to bring a CV and a smile and the premises are used as a hub for employers to use at no charge as an interview space

Sam Taylor, employer adviser at the Lynn facility's department for work and pensions, said: "This is the fourth event of this year and we really want the job centre to become a hub with a community feel and the first place to come for employers.

"We run events for apprenticeships and employers to give them further help with employment support and volunteering.

"We supported those who faced redundancies with a two day event covering the counties Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridge.

"With this event we encouraged work coaches to chaperone their clients so that it is less daunting."

Employers at the event included Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk County Council, Norse Group, Recipharm, Caretech, Heacham Manor, Searles, Kickstart, Phoenix Events and Forces Employment.

Sarah Ryan, office supervisor at Phoenix Events said: "I come to the hub and see 10-12 people once a month for potential recruitment.

"Phoenix Events provided event support to Luminate at Sandringham with car parking that saw some 32,000 cars.

"The job fair allows us to speak to and help potential workers join the security industry and a chance to get their foot in the door.

"We work with Heacham Manor and Searles and look for hard workers, commitment and showing up on time.

"The jobs fair means we can see how people interact and as an disability confident employer we are looking at things from a different angle and matching people and their skills to jobs.

"This event helps to make contacts and boosts our network."

Max D'Aloia, aged 20 who attended the event and showed an interest in working with Phoenix Events, said: "I am having a look about for security work and it is something I want to do."

Job seeker, Lucas Bakutis, 19, who is originally from Lithuania and has lived in Lynn for 11 years, said: "I am trying to find something full time with a steady income so I can progress to get into the RAF.

"I would like to go in and do something with electrics."

Another job seeker, Samuel Jackson, 21, from Terrington St Clement said: "I am here to see what employers have got in customer service or administrative positions.

"I have spoken to the Duke's Head hotel and Steadfast and I am interested in a Teaching Assistant position."

Michelle Ryan, from Norse, deputy manager at the care home in Terrington St John said: "We are recruiting into care and support worker roles.

"People are genuinely interested and loads of enquiry forms have been filled in.

"It is important to meet people face-to-face to chat to them and get a feel for the person as there are particular qualities we look for to work in the care industry."

Matt Page, partnership manager at Kiskstart, a not-for-profit charity that provides moped training and transport for those travelling to work said: "Lynn job centre is one of the biggest job centres in terms of making referrals to us and we come here quite often.

"Last week we spoke to 16 people and 14 people applied.

"This jobs fair event is brilliant."

