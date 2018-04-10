Hub staff tell why they Love West Norfolk

Staff from a community and housing hub have become the latest to back the ongoing Love West Norfolk campaign.

Melanie Rayner, left, Tracey Baker and Jodie Stevens, who work for Homegroup’s community support and West Norfolk housing advice services respectively, have become the latest to share the reasons why the borough is special to them.

Melanie said: “I love West Norfolk because of all the amazing scenery and the beautiful old buildings and their heritage.”

Tracey said: “I love West Norfolk because of the history and the amazing people who live here.”

And Jodie added: “I love West Norfolk for its tranquillity and calmness.

“It has amazing places to go to to appreciate nature. In today’s hustle and bustle this is very important. My go to place is Sandringham.”

If you want to get involved with the campaign, visit www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk or its Facebook page.