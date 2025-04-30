Fitness enthusiasts in Lynn now have a brand-new gym to enjoy following the opening of Snap Fitness this week.

Open 24 hours a day, the franchised gym on the St Nicholas Retail Park will provide a welcoming and inclusive fitness facility and free on-site parking.

Hundreds of members rushed to the gym on its opening day on Monday, with many queuing to get in and experience their first workout ahead of its midday launch.

The gym opened on Monday

The gym was officially opened by West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland, who cut the ribbon alongside owner Bal Mann.

It is Snap Fitness’ 105th location across the UK and Ireland.

The gym is packed full of state-of-the-art equipment, including connected cardio equipment which allows members to link up their fitness wearables and watch popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ while they exercise.

Mayor Paul Bland cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony

For those into joined-up fitness, the gym has two group exercise studios, including a dedicated indoor cycling studio with eye-catching lights which match the music in the class.

Mr Mann said the reaction from the community has been “fantastic” and that it was great to see the enthusiasm from members.

There is a dedicated indoor cycling studio

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Cllr Paul Bland for joining us for our opening and sticking around to enjoy a tour of our facilities,” he said.

“We are really proud of the gym that we have created and the work that’s gone into ensuring the design and equipment offering reflects what the local community wanted.

“We understand that the gym can be an intimidating place for people, but that won’t be the case here. Our goal is to be the most inclusive gym in the area, and that people feel completely at ease when they walk through our door.”

Workers at Snap Fitness

Membership to Snap Fitness includes round-the-clock access, instructor-led and virtual group exercise classes, a member smartphone app, and reciprocal access to all 1,000-plus global locations.

The gym is located at the St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn

West Norfolk mayor Paul Bland enjoyed a tour inside the gym