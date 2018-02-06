The High Sheriff of Norfolk has become patron of a West Norfolk charity which works to help struggling students in mainstream education.

James Bagge has been made a patron of Open Road West Norfolk which offers various levels of automotive training to students at its workshop on Hardwick Industrial Estate.

They invite young people, who may be struggling in their studies, to visit their facility to learn about vehicle mechanics and have the opportunity to gain industry-recognised qualifications from the experience.

Schemes are also available for 16- to 24-years-olds who want to achieve a motor vehicle qualification, gain work experience in the workshop or receive career guidance on their path to employment.

The charity’s efforts were brought to the attention of the High Sheriff who has accepted an invitation to be patron ahead of its 10th anniversary celebrations next year.

Mr Bagge said: “It’s a huge honour to be patron of Open Road West Norfolk. The charity’s progress to date is impressive and I’m delighted to now be part of its future.

“There are people who really struggle with academic studies and school work. The courses available at the workshops are implemented in a new environment and guide students through the practical skills of vehicle mechanics, such as planning a problem solving.

“They also help improve their confidence and self esteem so the service really offers wider benefits for these individuals as well.”

To mark its 10th anniversary milestone next year, Open Road West Norfolk is keen to hear from anyone who previously attended courses or sessions at the workshop.

Trustee of Open Road West Norfolk, Terry Smith, said: “It would be fantastic to hear from others who visited the workshop since we opened in 2009.”

If you are a former student who attended Open Road West Norfolk email office@openroadtraining.co.uk or contact the office on 01553 776600.