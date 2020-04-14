Huge petrol and diesel price differences as fuel value plummets in West Norfolk

Drivers have been left scratching their heads due to huge differences in fuel prices across the district.

Those in need of their cars for essential work are discovering startling variations in prices at the forecourts.

Unleaded petrol from ASDA in South Wootton currently stands at 102.7p per litre, while back in January the same petrol station became the first to cut prices, chopping down to no more than 116.7ppl on unleaded and 118.7ppl on diesel.

ASDA South Wootton in the winter

Figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol was £1.12 last Monday, compared with £1.20 seven days earlier — the largest drop since 2003.

Many supermarkets have slashed their prices as a result of the sudden drop in the value of oil amid the coronavirus crisis.

Howard Cox, from the FairFuelUK campaign group, wants companies to dramatically lower their prices.

He said: "In an extraordinary time where we all must adhere to government advice to reduce risks to our health, the fuel supply chain has been ripping off drivers to the tune of £23.8 million per day.

"Every time oil prices change, it must be scrutinised by an independent PumpWatch body."

FairFuelUK claims that, since Christmas, the average petrol car owner is paying £11 more to fill up their tank than necessary.

Petrol is now less than £1 at some forecourts, but experts believe prices will drop further.

A spokesman for AA said: "Pump prices are beginning to reflect the plunge in costs but there is much further for them to fall.

"Lower pump prices are not an excuse for people with cars to break the lockdown and drive unnecessary journeys."

