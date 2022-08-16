Several police teams have been called to the scene of an incident in Lynn this evening.

Witnesses reported seeing officers arrive at the location, on Austin Street, outside of the Freebridge offices, at around 7.45pm.

There were also reports that one man was arrested by police at the scene.

Norfolk Constabulary has been approached for comment.