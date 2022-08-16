Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Huge police response to incident on King's Lynn's Austin Street outside Freebridge offices

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 20:40, 16 August 2022
 | Updated: 20:48, 16 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Several police teams have been called to the scene of an incident in Lynn this evening.

Witnesses reported seeing officers arrive at the location, on Austin Street, outside of the Freebridge offices, at around 7.45pm.

There were also reports that one man was arrested by police at the scene.

Huge police response to incident on King's Lynn's Austin Street, outside the Freebridge offices
Huge police response to incident on King's Lynn's Austin Street, outside the Freebridge offices
There were also reports that one man was arrested by police at the scene
There were also reports that one man was arrested by police at the scene

Norfolk Constabulary has been approached for comment.

Crime Kings Lynn Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE