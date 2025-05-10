Lynn’s hospital is celebrating the difference its new end-of-life unit has made in the last five months.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital opened its £1.6million Peddars Way block in December, and says it has provided a dedicated, peaceful, and dignified environment for patients in their final hours and days.

It was funded through donations to the hospital’s charity and includes five en-suite nature-inspired bedrooms.

The unit features five en-suite bedrooms. Picture: QEH Trust

The unit has already received praise from families, with one saying: “The care was absolutely brilliant, the service and treatment received was second to none and the kindness from staff was exemplary.”

Another added: “They made us feel at home and were so attentive to mum.

“The calm, relaxed atmosphere was so settling.

“This dedicated unit is an asset to the hospital.”

The celebration comes during Dying Matters Week, which marks the importance of open conversations around death and dying.

Alice Webster, CEO at the hospital, said: “Dying Matters Awareness Week is a reminder that how we talk about and approach death is just as important as the care we provide.

“The Peddars Way Unit represents our hospital’s deep commitment to compassion, dignity, and comfort for patients at the end of life.

“We are incredibly proud of the difference this unit has made in just five months – thanks to the generosity of our community and the dedication of our exceptional staff.

“These touching words from families show the true value of having a space that honours the final chapter of life with the respect it deserves.”

The unit was named after the ancient Norfolk trail and was officially opened by Nicola Ellis, chief executive of the Tapping House hospice, to recognise the partnership that helped shape its development.