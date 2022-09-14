Tributes have been paid to a 'hugely talented' Lynn photographer who died last week.

Jon Seymour, 50, photographed many of the town's major musical events over the years including Festival Too and Battle of the Bands.

For the Lynn News, Jon also provided reports of the occasions, and covered other news items such as exam results and Pride.

Jon Seymour in 2009

Former Lynn News editor Mark Leslie paid tribute to Jon, who died on Tuesday, as someone who was 'unfailingly polite and enthusiastic'.

"I am so sad to hear of the death of Jon Seymour, and at such a young age too," he said.

"He was always unfailingly polite and enthusiastic when asked to cover jobs for us.

Jon Seymour took this picture at Festival Too in Lynn in 2017

"He did a great job covering both the Battle of the Bands and Festival Too over the years, providing both words and pictures for us.

"I think it was a real labour of love for him as he loved his rock music."

The photographer also shared his story when actor and comedian Hugh Dennis came to his home.

"He was very excited when Channel 4 turned up to dig up his back garden for the Great British Dig, uncovering the Civil War defences around North Lynn, and it was obvious from the time devoted to him on the programme that his enthusiasm really came through to the programme-makers," Mark added.

Jon Seymour's photo of fireworks on the opening night of Festival Too in 2016

"It's very sad news and my thoughts are with his family."

Jon provided numerous pictures and words for the Lynn News on Festival Too over the years, and was part of the team there too.

A tribute posted on Festival Too's social media said Jon was a 'huge talent'.

They said: "We are heartbroken at the sudden passing of our friend and festival photographer, Jon Seymour.

"This is an huge shock. Jon went above and beyond supporting us, from photographing our events, helping us with fundraising and even helping with the stage builds.

"He was a huge talent who will be missed by us, and the local music scene of which he was an enormous supporter.

"Our love goes to Jon’s family and friends."

Jon's picture of Fleur East at Festival Too

And Triston Finnis, who runs Twisted Melon Promotions, said: "Jon has been with us from the start from when we started doing Battle of the Bands, he always came along and took photos for us - he was our visual diary.

"It's really bittersweet to see to see an outpour of love."

Triston said, instead of a funeral, there are currently plans for a music event in Jon's memory.

Reporting by Lucy Carter and Rebekah Chilvers