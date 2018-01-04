Hundreds attend King’s Lynn parkrun despite flooding

Those participating in King’s Lynn’s parkrun made a splash when they navigated flood water in The Walks on Saturday.

Runners had to take a different route through the park for the weekly 5km event due to parts of the path being flooded.

King's Lynn parkrun participants had to navigate flood water during the run in The Walks on Saturday, December 30. Photo: Tim Smith.

A total of 237 people took part in the run on Saturday, despite the soggy conditions.

On Facebook, officials from King’s Lynn parkrun said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out this morning, particularly all of our volunteers, for the last parkrun of the year and the only one for route B this year.

“I think you will all agree after what we have had the past few days, it was quite a nice morning and a nice change to the normal route, even if there was a small puddle to negotiate!”

Runners did not seem to mind the added moisture though, with one person, Andy Sewell saying: “The water splash was great fun!”

The temporary lake was also enjoyed by a number of birds, who took up residence in the newly-formed water.

Last week, the Environment Agency warned motorists in West Norfolk to avoid driving through flood water.

A spokesman for the agency said: “Due to the recent heavy rainfall we have seen high river levels across East Anglia.”

He said with more rain forecast, it was likely that flood water would continue to gather.

A field of 169 runners took part in the first parkrun of the year on New Year’s Day in The Walks, which saw a healthy number of newcomers.

On Facebook, officials said: “Route B was clear of water and the change of route always seems popular.

“Good to see a few new runners and a great welcome today to a large bunch of parkrun tourists, with a particular mention to the crowd from Boston and our old friends from the Norton family.”

Lynn parkrun started in 2011, and has an average of 300 runners now. It is also hoped to start a junior 2km event at The Walks on Sundays.