A town supermarket has generously donated hundreds of pounds to a charity which helps cats.

The team at Tesco Extra on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate presented Cats Protection at Stow Bridge with a cheque for £415.

The money was raised via a Tesco scheme where customers and colleagues donate books, with those purchasing the books contributing as much money as they wish into a charity box.

Every month, a local charity is chosen to receive the funds - and this time, the money has been donated to Cats Protection.

Lisa Crane, community champion at the Hardwick Tesco, said: “We received brilliant support for the book donations from colleagues and customers through December.”