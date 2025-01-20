Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn Tesco donates £415 to Stow Bridge’s Cat Protection charity

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 13:37, 20 January 2025

A town supermarket has generously donated hundreds of pounds to a charity which helps cats.

The team at Tesco Extra on Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate presented Cats Protection at Stow Bridge with a cheque for £415.

The money was raised via a Tesco scheme where customers and colleagues donate books, with those purchasing the books contributing as much money as they wish into a charity box.

The money has been handed over to Cats Protection in Stow Bridge
Every month, a local charity is chosen to receive the funds - and this time, the money has been donated to Cats Protection.

Lisa Crane, community champion at the Hardwick Tesco, said: “We received brilliant support for the book donations from colleagues and customers through December.”

