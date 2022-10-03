Hundreds drove classic cars to King's Lynn Heritage Day
Hundreds of vintage motors drove to the Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day on Tuesday Market Place in Lynn on Sunday.
The event, organised by the Civic Society, had been postponed in September, as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and rescheduled.
The event is an important date in the calendar for families and visitors to the area to find out more about Lynn's history.
With an additional 50 spaces for vintage vehicles to be displayed, it brought the total number of vehicles to 225 on the day.
Visitors culd look around historic buildings not usually open to the public, such as the Town Hall.
Tours took place at the Majestic Cinema, All Saints’ Church and the Minster Bell Tower and a free guided walk around the old town was available.
Visitors could also hop on a free vintage bus to visit sites further away such as Hardwick Road Cemetery and King Edward VII Academy which was founded in the sixteenth century.
Entertainment throughout the day included Massed Morris dancers, Colchester Waits playing music from the 16th century, two shanty crews, the Town Band, a ukulele band and Schrodinger’s Strings.
Many activities on the day included 18th-century country dances and exploring the tunnels at the Tuesday Market Place.
The East Norfolk Militia mustered next to the Custom House and further activities in The Walks saw people taking part in archery.
West Norfolk council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage,Graham Middleton, said: "I can’t thank the members of the Civic Society enough for what they have done in rescheduling this event at such short notice.
"The heritage of Lynn is of national importance so helping people to connect with that through this event is vitally important in preserving it.
"They have moved mountains to achieve this and I would like to particularly thank the organising committee of the society and the owners and managers of the venues that people were able to visit for their hard work and flexibility in making it happen.
"I’m also pleased that we found space for 50 additional classic car enthusiasts to sign up and show off their vintage vehicles."
Kim Leonard, a member of the Civic Society’s Heritage Open Day organising committee, said: "This hasn’t been an easy job but with a huge amount of effort and goodwill, we have been able to reschedule this important annual event.
"Our society exists to protect our rich heritage and use its potential in realising the town’s ambitions.
"One of the important ways we do this is by showcasing a range of venues through Heritage Open Day so people can learn about the vitality and importance of our heritage, and appreciate its pivotal role in the town’s future.
"I would like to thank West Norfolk council for its advice and support in helping us to achieve this, it has truly been a team effort and I am delighted we have been able to pull it off."
Tell us about your experience at the Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day. We always love to hear from you and welcome your pictures too.
Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk