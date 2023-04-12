Families from across West Norfolk filled the streets of Lynn town centre at the weekend for its annual Easter egg trail.

Children headed to Easter HQ (The Place) on Saturday to take part in this year’s Easter family fun day.

The free event was organised by Vancouver Quarter and Discover King's Lynn.

Easter fun in Vancouver Quarter. Pictures: Ian Burt

Lots of fun Easter activities were taking place

A total of 19 stores throughout the town centre displayed an Easter picture in their window for children to find.

Once children completed the trail, they were able to collect a chocolate Easter egg from The Place on New Conduit Street.

Locations involved included Wimpy, New Look, Past Times and Just Essentials.

Face painting was available for the children

East Angles Brass Band performing through the streets

The town centre came alive with a variety of live street entertainment.

Families gathered at regular intervals throughout the day to see giant roaming chicks pecking their way around the town, whilst East Angles Brass Band performed a range of songs through the streets of Lynn.

The performers drew large crowds, with many singing along, stopping to get selfies and videos.

Alongside the Easter trail, children could enjoy face painting from Leah’s Little Faces, Easter biscuit decorating with Norma’s Kitchen as well as Easter card making at The Place.

Hundreds enjoyed the free event, which featured live entertainment

Easter themed colouring activities were also part of the day

The event saw hundreds of families enjoy some Easter fun.

Vancouver Quarter Centre manager Alistair Cox said: “We are very grateful to all the stores around the town who took part to help us put on such a fantastic event.

"It’s great to see so many families enjoying themselves and the few Easter eggs we have left will be donated to local charities later this week."