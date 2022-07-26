On Saturday hundreds of people congregated in The Walks park in Lynn for a family fun day.

The event was staged by Celebrate King's Lynn in partnership with 17 local churches and Christian organisations, with ‘Blessing Community through Church Unity’ as the day’s tagline.

Groups and churches attending included St John's, the Kings Glory, Bridge For Heroes, Norfolk Healing Rooms, Radical Church with its Big Blue Bus, Church of the Nazarene, Christian Motorbike Association, the Kings Centre, Seventh Day Adventists, Evangelical Church and St Faiths Church.

A stage, stalls and marquees were set up to host fun, games and refreshments for everyone to enjoy, from noon to 5pm.

Families were able to enjoy a wide range of activities including, drumming workshops, a mini Olympics, line dancing and children’s games.

Also, on offer were free health checks and refreshments, hand massages, gladiator and sumo suits and a bouncy castle.

Celebrate King's Lynn - Keith Morris/Network Norfolk

Organiser Olivia O’Neill said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the volume of local people who have attended today and the generosity of the local churches who have come out and given out so much love and free gifts to everyone.

"There have been hundreds of people coming and going all day long. We have heard of healings and people giving their lives to Christ today – so what a fantastic day. There were 17 organisations involved – and there is room for plenty more next year."

To find out about future events, please email oliviakingslynn@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/CelebrateKingsLynn.