Hundreds enjoy gin-credible time at festival in King's Lynn

Hundreds of people enjoyed the second annual King’s Lynn Gin Festival at St Nicholas’ Chapel at the weekend.

The event, which took place on Friday and Saturday evenings, was organised by King’s Lynn and District Round Table 54 to raise funds for good causes.

King's Lynn Gin Festival. (7825803)

Organiser Amrinder Chana said the event offered 30 different gins from 11 local companies.

He said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Ring Associates for being the title sponsors, and to all the Round Table members and volunteers who helped to make it a success.”

The Round Table will host the King’s Lynn Gin Festival again next year, Mr Chana added.