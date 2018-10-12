Hundreds enjoy West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled's estate ride

Riders participating in the latest charity ride on the Sandringham estate for West Norfolk's Riding for the Disabled group. Picture: Richard Weller-Poley Photography (4730388)

Around 300 horse riders and carriage drivers made the most of a chance to enjoy travelling along roads, paths and parkland on the Royal Sandringham Estate on Sunday.

The charity ride raised £4,850 for West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled, The Magpie Centre at Wallington Hall, South Runcton.

The Queen gives permission for this ride, and another in the spring, to raise money for local charities.

Organiser Anne Holt said: “It was lovely to see quite a few horses from the RDA taking part and as usual we had an array of others from little Shetland ponies to 16.2hh thoroughbreds.

“There was a choice of five, eight and 10 mile routes which were mostly off-road and went through beautiful woodland and also down along the river which riders seemed to enjoy.”

She added that Sunday’s weather turned out to be perfect after the rain and wind of the day before and that it was lovely to see many familiar faces from previous rides as well as newcomers.

The next ride will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Picture: Richard Weller-Poley Photography