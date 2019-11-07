Lynn's H&M multi-million pound store opened today with great razzmatazz as shoppers in their hundreds who had queued for hours finally got to go through its doors in the Vancouver Centre.

Prior to the 11am grand opening, H&M staff took to the street just outside to provide a musical workout and entertain the crowds gathered outside.

By the time the doors were opened, the queue which was several people deep, had stretched back through Baxter's Plain all the way into the bus station.

Hundreds flocked to see the opening of H&M in Lynn town centre

The first 200 were given exclusive goodie bags, which contained items such as notebooks, umbrellas, pens and flasks.

And others who had queued ahead of the opening were given wristbands for a 25 per cent discount on goods purchased in the store.

Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox described the day as "a big moment" for the town.

H&M staff perform a musical workout ahead of the opening

"To have an iconic brand such as H&M come here is such a huge boost for the town and the surrounding area. It is bound to attract people from further afield," he said. "We have moved up a league, just like our football team."

The two-storey store covers more than 1,500 square metres and joins the company's existing portfolio of more than 240 branches across Britain and Ireland.

It had been anticipated that the store would have been opened earlier this year but it suffered a setback when former contractors, Chalcroft Ltd, announced in February it was going into liquidation, blaming problems both within the business and the wider construction sector. The company had been the principal contractor on the project.

Work is still being carried out on four further retail units at the site. Mr Cox confirmed that there had been interest shown already in these but did not expect any would be open ahead of Christmas.

Crowds fill the streets as H&M launches in the Vancouver Centre