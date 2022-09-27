Hundreds of runners completed three laps of The Walks on Saturday as they marked Lynn parkrun’s 11th anniversary.

In the 11 years since the popular 5k event started in Lynn in September 2011, it has welcomed more than 10,000 runners in total.

And on Saturday, 317 runners made their way to the town’s park to mark the occasion, which was also the 510th Lynn parkrun.

Parkrun in King's Lynn celebrated its 11th anniversary at the weekend

Some wore fancy dress for the free event which kicked off at 9am, while others provided cakes and sweets for people to tuck into as a post-run treat.

“Well done to the 41 first time runners and visitors who were also with us today, a much larger number than usual. Hope to see you all again,” officials said on Lynn parkrun’s Facebook page.

“A big well done also to the 40 runners who achieved PBs today and to Matt Pyatt, first back in 16:09 and Molly Betmead, first lady back in 18:58. Excellent running from everyone today.

Robert Palmer taking part in parkrun on his 40th birthday

“Congratulations go to Linda Pepper and Ann Haigh on their 50th parkruns. Well done.”

The event’s volunteers were also thanked for their support.

Volunteers ahead of parkrun in King's Lynn, which celebrated its 11th anniversary at the weekend

Volunteers ahead of parkrun in King's Lynn, which celebrated its 11th anniversary at the weekend

“A big, big thank you to all the volunteers today who did such a great job – parkrun would not happen without individual runners putting up their hands every now and again to volunteer, so if you haven’t volunteered yet, please think of doing so,” they added.

Event director Gary Walker said: "Indeed, parkrun could not take place without a steady stream of volunteers each week from within the local parkrun community, both to ensure the run is conducted safely but also accurately as far as the results are concerned, the volunteers being managed by a core team of seven run directors, upon whom it is totally dependent."

The first Lynn parkrun took place on September 10, 2011, when just 61 runners and nine volunteers turned up to take part.

Since it started, the 10,295 participants have completed a total of 112,686 individual parkruns, covering a total distance of 563,430k.

This record includes 17,774 new personal best runs and a total of 992 individuals having volunteered.

"All in all, parkrun is a brilliant community event, in which everyone taking part, whether a front runner or a walker at the back of the crowd, is treated equally, this including those who choose to run with their youngsters in buggies or with their dogs," Mr Walker added.

"Everyone is welcome and the wellbeing effect of taking part is undoubtably as valuable as is the benefit to fitness. It is a run not a race and also encourages those who are only able to walk the course to take part, with a new initiative known as ‘parkwalker’ having been set up by parkrun.”

The 11th anniversary run had been postponed from Saturday, September 10 due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A 24-hour marathon parkrun in Lynn was also pushed back, and is now set to be held on the weekend of October 8 and 9.

Sandringham parkrun, which has been cancelled since the news of the Queen’s death, with the royal estate being in a period of mourning, is set to restart this Saturday.

Mick Ennis, one of the founders of Lynn parkrun, taking part in parkrun's 11th anniversary at the weekend

To find more about free 5k parkrun events – which take place every Saturday at 9am – near you, visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/